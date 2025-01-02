Tru Edwards from Louisiana Tech announced tonight that he will be visiting Kentucky on January 5th, right at the end of the next visit period.



He's a coveted portal player with offers from South Carolina, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, Arizona State, Texas A&M, Florida State, Washington, and Mississippi State.



The senior had 84 catches for 986 yards and six touchdowns this year for the Bulldogs. Last year in '23 he had 23 catches for 284 yards and two scores.



PFF scored Edwards at 75.0 this year (73.0 receiving) on 783 snaps.