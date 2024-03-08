ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Update on very familiar targets

I know some of you are wondering why all the OL 'crooting updates but that's because it's a big year for the OL. In the portal era there's a lot of turnover, portal OL are in demand, and the Big Blue Wall is the big focus for Hamdan and Co as they try to move the offense forward.

Believe UK is trying to lock down both Spike Sowells from KY and Tucker Kattus from OH.

I had submitted a FutureCast for Raphael Greene out of Winton Woods but I now believe the most likely scenario is that he ends up somewhere else. My belief is for UK moving forward the athleticism piece for tackle targets will be a higher priority.

Sowells and Kattus would probably both be interior guys for them. Sowells is shorter but has long arms. From there, I could see UK taking 2 or 3 tackles.
 
