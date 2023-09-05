Hello again HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for the end of Tuesday’s practice. The Cats should be wrapping up at approx 5:30 ET today, and we’ll have the latest news and notes from the offensive side of the ball coming up soon. Stay tuned…







LIAM COEN Q&A:



* On game film… Some really good things and some not so good things. Kinda the theme of the day. Got off to a nice start but had a 3rd and 3 protection isssue (details problem) that made them settle for a FG. Later, only a FG after great field position. Later in the game had a snap off schedule on a 3rd down that killed a drive. Stuff like that. Played hard, did not play smart.



* OL was hit and miss. Kinda like every position. A few communication issues that we can’t have.



* looking for “huge” improvement from week 1 to week in terms of focus and execution.



* QB play maybe due to not having played in a long time (not an excuse, but a factor) and timing offf a bit with center playing new position for first time. Leary is a “G,” he’ll respond.



* Guys seem really hungry starting this week. You can tell they know they “left a lot of meat on the bone.” You could tell a different sense of urgency these two days of practice this week.



* The odd circumstances of getting a defensive and special teams TD left them on the sideline a little frustrated to get back out there and play. You always root for your teammates to do well, but you have that anxiousness of wanting to get back out there and go. But guys have to stay ready to go even if you’re over there for a long time.



* Good thing about almost every issue is they’re easily correctable.



* EKU will create some issues with movement and stunts. You have to be ready for those things. Says the Colonels won’t look how they did Saturday vs Cincinnati. They’ll be correcting things, too.



* Barion Brown dealt with some doubles last week, learning how to deal with those. But it opened up some things for Dane Key.



* Gives you confidence as a play caller when you have special teams and a kicker who looked like he did Saturday. You always want to end drives with TDs, but it’s a good feeling to know you’re probably going to come away with points.



