Hello HOB. Time for today's UK Football practice report. We'll have DC Brad White and select defensive coaches and players meeting with us soon to discuss the Georgia performance and preview this week's game against Ohio. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







DC BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* Good job of continuing to show up for practice with focus we need to be the kind of unit we want to be, energy and focus, each and every day. Starts in the meeting room, carries out to the field. They’ve done that this week. Gotta be ready to wake up an early kickoff game that we haven’t had yet.



* Good teaching moments off UGA film. Always things you can improve, even when you play well. Situational football in certain moments.



* On the fumbles… One maybe from a technical standpoint could have done better, the others largely bad luck/bounces. Can’t seem to get an easy bounce.



* On Deone Walker and the attention he gets…Influencing every game we play. He’s playing at a high level, affecting the game inside, affecting the QB. Had a really important pressure and tipped pass vs UGA in the red zone. Noted all the DL is playing good football right now.



* On Soles… Quick-twitch guy who’s getting better. You can feel that explosion. Rushes violently. Affects the pocket quickly. That can really affect a QB and his timing. Looking forward to him continuing to show growth.



* A lot of respect for what Ohio does on week to week basis. Fundamentally sound on O, OL is nasty and gritty, RB has great balance, hard to bring down without swarming to the ball with a bunch of guys.



* The Ohio RB, Tyus, reminds you of the Adrian Peterson style of running. And an ability to cut as a long-legged guy you typically don’t see.



OLB JJ WEAVER Q&A:



