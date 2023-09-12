Hello HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for today’s post-practice interviews. Due to the unclear medical situation with OC Liam Coen, we have a change of schedule today. It will become “defense day” with DC Brad White and select coaches/players. Practice is slated to wrap up around 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes here…







BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* Team is focused on the task at hand after a tough weekend in the building.



* There are times when you play a lot better than people think. A true game of inches. Really close to having a great defensive day. Missed opps. Things we all know can be fixed. Too many little “brushfires.”



* On safeties… At times, really good. A couple of missed tackles in this last game you expect those guys to make. Those guys are as good on the practice field as anybody, great approach and attitude.



* Close-knit staff. Take it all personal when one of the family is ailing. “That’s part of what makes this place special.”



* On Akron offense and Joe Moorhead’s scheme… Such a good offensive mind. Faced him in his second SEC game at UK, “and he ate my lunch.” Hopes he’s grown as a play-caller since then.



* On facing QB rotation from opponent… We seem to talk about that a lot. Hopefully they’ve gotten past that backup QB deal. Two different guys, though. One can really spin it.



* Trevin Wallace doing some great things with his ability to blitz. Has great timing, and offenses are a little shocked that he accelerates to the hole so fast. Perhaps sensing that people are hyping up Wallace (rightfully so) a bit too much, White makes sure to mention how well D-Jack is also playing at that other ILB spot. The Cats have quite a tandem there.



* Third-and-medium is a down they really need to improve on the most. It’s a tricky down. Offense has options. A lot of variables in those situations. Last year was so good on 3rd down because most of them were 7+ to go.



