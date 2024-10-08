ADVERTISEMENT

Football UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 8

Hello HOB. Busy day, but I’m back at it on the other side of campus awaiting the end of UK football practice. It’s offense day, so we’ll have OC Bush Hamdan and select players from that side of the ball talking to us about this week’s matchup with Vanderbilt. Practice is slated to end at approx 5:30 ET. Stay tuned…



BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:

* On what they accomplished during open date… Extremely valuable to get refreshed, healed up, work on some things we need to keep doing well and some areas to improve.

* We’ve had really good, physical practices since getting back to work on Vandy.

* Limiting turnovers, creating explosives will be big for them moving forward to the back end of the schedule.

* On BVG’s next step… Getting the ball out a bit sooner to help the protections.

* TEs have been going up against some of the best pass rushers in the country. Need to keep taking a step forward with their pass pro.

* Vandy good at each level defensively. Blue-collar group. Physical outfit.

* On reaction to seeing Vandy beat Bama… Anyone can beat anyone in this league right now. Happy for Vandy as just a football fan, but after watching them on film, it’s going to be a big challenge for us.

* On what they need to run the ball better… Doing a nice job against some of the best fronts in this league. Needing passing game to complement it, and we need to hit a few big ones. Pleased with the ball carriers.

* Wilcox seems close to popping a big one.

* Want to keep using Wimsatt in the package, it helps to keep BVG from getting hit 8-10x more per game. Just got to make sure it doesn’t interrupt BVG’s rhythm. Reminds us that he’s not a “Wildcat” QB, there is some passing in the package for him.

******

WR BARION BROWN & TE JOSH KATTUS Q&A:

 
