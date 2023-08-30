Greetings HOB. Back over at the JCFTC for the end of today’s practice. We’ll have DC Brad White, select coaches and players joining us for interviews today. They’re scheduled to wrap up around 5:15 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* Ball State has a very efficient offense, do a good job of “marrying” the run game and pass game. They play off each other. May have the best RB in the MAC, a QB who has thrown for 10K+ yards in his career. Will stress you with motions and shifts.



* Oxendine has had a solid camp. Eager to see him perform Saturday with his weight back at a good number.



* Want to see not only guys play well on Saturday but also how they respond to adversity or when a play doesn’t go well.



* Offense has done a good job of stressing them in practice, getting them ready for this opener. Guys are loose, having fun.



* Transfer portal guys for Ball State make it tough to judge what they’ll look like at times. Have a “Johnny Football” type guy at QB who’s had a great career. They know the RB is good from Kent State.



* I get nervous going into every game, White admits. You think you know what kind of team you have, but you don’t really know until you find out.



* On preparing for the unexpected… Always on the staff to have a Plan B, Plan C for stuff that might occur. You never put that onus on the players.



* On safeties and not giving up long runs… More of a question about the corners than the safeties, White said. They will be tested by this type of offense.



* They know a lot is expected of the D this year. Time to talk is over, gotta go out and prove it.



JJ WEAVER Q&A:



* Everyone is excited, just want to go play. Had to get on the defense a little today about getting serious, focused. Too much goofing around, giggling.



* Says he’s up to 250 pounds now (you can see it). Has a girlfriend who’s cooking for him. Doing a lot of protein shakes.



ZION CHILDRESS Q&A:



* Want to be the best version of themselves on Saturday. Win. Take care of business.



* Offense and defense both know thru these practices that you have to bring your A game or the other side will embarrass you.



* Wallace is as athletic as someone he’s ever seen at that size and weight. “He’s a freak.”



* Anyone from offense he’s excited to see in a real game? No hesitation. Anthony Brown. Has been great leading up to the opener.



OCTAVIOUS OXENDINE Q&A:



* Excited to play again with his weight back, feeling strong. Still get butterflies, though, until that first hit.



* BIg Blue Wall has been holding up that rep.



* Playing on the end has really helped him utilize his speed that he still has and make plays. Has been taking tips from Josh Allen about playing the 5 technique.



* Putting a big emphasis on getting out of the gates strong, a fast start.