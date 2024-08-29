Greetings HOB. Hope your Thursday is going well. I’m over on campus for one last time this week before the Cats open the season against Southern Miss on Saturday night at Kroger Field. Another blazing hot one here in Lex Vegas with the dash reading 96 as practice is wrapping up. Can we get Amazon Prime to rush fall to us? UK head coach Mark Stoops is scheduled to speak with us for the final time leading up the game at approx 5:15 ET today. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes from the HBC…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Glad to be talking for the last time. It’s time to go play. Team is ready to go. A little clean-up and finishing touches tomorrow. Long day Saturday waiting to play. But a good week of practice, challenged by extreme heat, which was probably good for them. Needed to fight through it mentally.



* Supports the injury report when that gets mandated by the SEC. He’s not gone into it in-depth, but has the basics. OK with it. Feels like he is forthcoming with that info. Will be nice to know more about the opponent for game prep in the future.



* On Chip Long’s offense at SoMiss and having crossed paths with him before… You are who you are. You have wrinkles and evolve and try new things — we all do that as coaches — but the nuts and bolts are the same. He’s a good coach. We have to be on point.



* On ST coverage… Very good. Some good young players on those units who will get to play a lot. Want to see the punting more consistent. Still working at that. Wilson has been more consistent In camp, but Laros has huge leg. Hit a 75-yarder in practice when they tested him by backing him up deep. Sounds like when he’s “off” with his mechanics, though, he can hit some short line drives that hurt you. We’ll see how it goes. Both guys will be ready. Field goals and extra points have been really good throughout camp.



* Just want BVG to go be himself, not try to do too much. Thinks he’s ready for this moment. We have a lot of confidence in him and a lot of good players around him. “We don’t need anyone to go out and be a super hero.”



* On the 7:45 kickoff… Something different with the opener. You just want to get going. I’m sure all of us will be a bit antsy during the day. You have to manage it and be ready.



* On BVG’s prep… Son of a coach. Knew he’d be like that, watching a lot of tape. He loves doing that… when he’s not out fishing. (Laughs)



* On season tix being sold out… Always appreciate the fan base, they feel the love and passion from them. We feed off that energy. Just want the guys to control their emotions in pregame. Don’t want to burn all that energy up 2 hours before the game.



* On watching other teams play early in the season… Says he likes to do that, may watch some tonight. Good night to watch ball, lighter than others. May get to see a bit on Saturday while waiting to play. Today was a a lot of situational work, things you see from other teams in early games and want to stress to your guys. There are always little things you want to re-address with them before they go play. But you’re also stressing to them the need for a high football IQ and to be ready for things they see happen they may not have seen in practice.