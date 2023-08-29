Hello HOB. It’s time for another practice update. It’s Tuesday, so we’ll be talking to OC Liam Coen and select coaches/players from the offensive side of the ball. They’re slated to wrap up around 5:30 ET. Stay tuned…







LIAM COEN Q&A:



* Nerves leading up to opener? Maybe Thu or Fri. Right now, too much work to be done, focused on reps.



* Good energy Mon, today was up and down. A lot more plays today. “We gotta be sharper than we were today. Think the guys understand that.”



* Dylan Ray coming on at OT. Still has to earn that rust that he can “protect the QB at all times.”



* Likes being in meeting room with Leary and hearing his ideas on what he wants to do as an experienced guy.



* White is a fast kid, can fly. (Question is actually about Brad White. LOL)



* Ball State LBs have to be accounted for: 32, 40 and 18 (a hybrid safety). Really disciplined, tough, physical, and don’t get credit for their athleticism. Film shows it.



* Got up and spoke about importance of playing clean yesterday. If you play hard and clean, things typically take care of themselves.



* Portal has made it a bit more challenging to scout MAC teams now. Harder to find film and info on some of their new guys.



* Leary has done a great job of moving around, keeping plays alive, keeping his eyes down the field. Receivers have to keep going because the play is still alive with him when they think it might be over.



* MAC is a good conference. UMass was in it two years when Coen was there. A lot of kids in MAC are from football country in Ohio and PA. They come ready to play. Cannot take them for granted.



* On Cole Lanter earning scholarship… Comes to work everyday, and when he gets a chance, he makes plays.



*****







*****







*****



