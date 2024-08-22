Good morning, HOB. Today is the final day of media during the “camp” portion of UK’s preseason workouts, and they are wrapping up this session a bit earlier than usual. Starting Monday, we’ll be in our “game week” rotation and moving to practices in the late afternoon. It’s Thursday, so that means one more defense day. DC Brad White and select players/coaches from that side of the ball are expected to speak with us shortly after 11 ET.





BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* White says they want to see a dominant Deone Walker this season, a guy that totally changes how offenses have to scheme for you. Thinks he’s ready to be that guy. He’s dialed in, in a reallly good spot. If you want to be an elite defense, those elite guys have to play like it.



* Looking to clean up the small details heading into game week. Stressing do your job, then what “plus” can you give us.



* Any unsung heroes in camp we haven’t talked enough about? White laughs and says all those guys you havent asked about. Later says D-Line (other than Deone) and safety group doesn’t get a lot of hype, but they’re crucial to what they do.



* On Afari’s role… Versatility. Added weight and girth can allow him to slide into box more often or deal with TEs. A natural blitzer, good feel for it.



* On Weaver… Increased maturity from him. Has been around a long time. There’s a calm to him. Can keep emotions in check. A freedom to his game right now that hasn’t always been there.



* On Fearbry… Looking for that consistency. When it’s there, he’s a difference maker.



OLB TYRESE FEARBRY AND LB/N ALEX AFARI:







S JORDAN LOVETT:



