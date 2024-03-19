ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Tuesday Recruiting Notes

** Can report that Western Hills EDGE Javeon Campbell visited for the first day of Kentucky's practice today. That's significant because he was supposed to visit April 4 and is coming in early for the first day of spring practice.

** N-Kye Wynn (2025 OL) was mentioned here yesterday as one of the OT targets they probably have the best shot with. The 6'4, 268-pound OT from Michigan set his first official visit to Kentucky and that's noteworthy. Has a number of P5s and now you just probably wait and hope that the landscape remains favorable to Kentucky.

** Still feel like 2024 JUCO OL prospect Anfernee Crease is someone who Kentucky has a great shot of landing late. He officially visits in April and I think things are in good shape but you have to wait and see if anybody else offers at this point. Would be a late addition they would get excited about.

** Louisville OL commit Jake Cook is a player to continue to keep in mind. He's someone Kentucky liked before he committed there and the interest is still strong. No clue whether that's one they would be able to flip but he would probably be in the category of a number of OT prospects they are taking a hard look at.
 
