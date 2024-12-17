** When Mark Stoops made his WR coach hire you had to know there would be a "win now" component to it. You're not hiring a guy to recruit high school sophomores. You're trying to get this thing fixed right away. One reason the L'Damian Washington hire is appealing is he has a Shreveport connection with Alabama wide receiver Kendrick Law. One reason for Law's appeal is they believe there is upside there but he can also line up everywhere so he helps the depth situation across the board.



** Wake Forest WR Horatio Fields is visiting Auburn today and then South Carolina on Thursday. I feel good about where they stand with Law, and Ball State's Bowick is very intriguing as a guy with length who can make contested catches.



** Feeling good about Kentucky's chances with Sam Houston State defensive lineman Chris Murray. As mentioned, getting Marshall ILB Landyn Watson does not hurt there because of their history together.



** Once again, reiterating that Vanderbilt offensive lineman Gunnar Hansen is the most likely guy to come on board at that left tackle spot. He arrives for his visit and will be staying the evening. Expect them to put on the full court press.



** Still like where they stand with WKU OL Evan Wibberley. At present, the most likely outcome for the OL portal class is Wibberley, Wollschlaeger, Hansen, and Braun. That would be two starting tackles, a starting center, and a starting guard. Four new starters up front. I ran the numbers, and those four players have seen the field for a combined 8,033 snaps at the FBS level in college football. Bring those guys in, put Farmer with them, and that is an extremely experienced offensive line. How it all would come together and gel is anybody's guess.



** Can tell you that Kentucky has been in on some big-name offensive tackle prospects from the portal, some of the highest-rated guys you will see across various platforms, and these talks have evolved to the possibility of visits. When it materializes, we are letting you know.