** Feeling good about Kentucky's chances to land Arkansas OL Joshua Braun. As mentioned, he is being recruited to be a staring guard and the cross-training at center has to be appealing given what happened with Luke Fortner in his last year with the program. But I think he will be a guard. The number I heard was four offensive linemen from the portal so they could take Braun and still end up with two tackles and a center.



** As mentioned elsewhere, hearing there are 6-7 offensive linemen who are in line to take official visits to Kentucky.



** There is a center who is not in the portal yet who I believe is the most likely player to man that spot in the future. My understanding is everybody is going about things the correct ways, probably more so than ever because of Stoops' contract, but things are happening at Kentucky the same as they are happening everywhere else.



** I mentioned Calzada at Incarnate Word as being interesting. There is a west coast quarterback in the portal with good starting who is also not yet in the portal. If he goes in, I would expect him to be a serious candidate at quarterback as well.



** From everything I have heard Kentucky seems to be in good shape with Marshall LB Justyn Watson and also Sam Houston State defensive lineman Chris Murray. If they can lock those two guys down, and they're visiting this week, it would go a long way towards bolstering the front seven but they wouldn't be done of course.



** Mentioned in another post that Illinois State defensive lineman Steven Curtis will officially visit Kentucky in addition to Cincinnati, Boston College, and Minnesota.



** New Mexico OL Wallace Unamba is supposed to officially visit soon but the question is would they take him if Braun is on board. He's another interior offensive lineman and tackles are the priority.



** You see the trickiness of the portal with what happened with Nevada OT Isaiah World. He was going to visit and I think Kentucky had a good chance but Ohio State gets involved and it flips quickly. That's why you can't count anything too early. Will be lots of twists, turns, and dominoes.