** 4-star corner Dalen Penson confirms with CI that his only two summer official visits are to Georgia Tech (6/7) and Kentucky (6/22).** 3-star corner Serious Stinson had been planning to officially visit Kentucky in June but tells CI that visit is off.** Two offensive linemen who were going to officially visit Kentucky but are not going to are N-Kye Wynn (Michigan) and Jacobe Ward (Georgia). The sense I get is UK evaluated the big picture lay of the land and decided to invest time/energy in other guys.** Still on the docket to visit are Spike Sowells, Taren Hedrick, Darrin Strey, Bryan Auguste, Jermiel Atkins and Andrew Stargel.** Jayden Clark is still under evaluation, he missed his junior season with an injury and I think a lot of schools including Kentucky are eager to wait and see how he starts to come back from that.** One person told me they believe Darrin Strey will ultimately come down to Kentucky and Illinois. Schools like Michigan State and Ole Miss are battling to get into a better position but don't have the length of relationship that UK and Illinois have with him.** Hearing that Kentucky and Texas A&M are probably the two standout options for Taren Hedrick at the moment.** Stargel picked up an Ohio State offer without the Buckeyes even knowing much about him. He's got a very strong recruiting profile and will be the toughest to land out of any of those guys.** Hearing Kentucky is likely to land Spike Sowells.** Kentucky's in the best shape for Auguste going into the trip.** Get the sense UK may be more likely to take Atkins than Clark right now. But they are going to take as many good athletic tackle prospects as they can in this class.Best guess on the final OL product this year would be C Sowells, iOL Kattus, OT Auguste, OT Stray, OT Atkins but that is not certain, just my read of the info I have.