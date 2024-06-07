ADVERTISEMENT

Big official visit weekend

Javeon Campbell
Tucker Kattus
Isaac Sowells
Darrin Stray
Taren Hedrick
Stone Saunders

Kattus and Saunders are obviously committed.

I think they are in excellent shape to land Campbell and Sowells. Get the impression they're very strong with Stray as well, and increasing chances with Hedrick. Chance for a huge weekend.
 
