Javeon Campbell
Tucker Kattus
Isaac Sowells
Darrin Stray
Taren Hedrick
Stone Saunders
Kattus and Saunders are obviously committed.
I think they are in excellent shape to land Campbell and Sowells. Get the impression they're very strong with Stray as well, and increasing chances with Hedrick. Chance for a huge weekend.
