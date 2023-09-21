ADVERTISEMENT

This is all somewhat speculation on my part but I think it's pretty obvious how things are going at wide receiver.

** Kentucky has two bona fide studs in David Washington Jr and Hardley Gilmore. Guys who can both be big-time players at the next level. For that reason, I don't think it's going to be a big class at receiver. If they take another, that might be it.

** Rico Scott, who is committed to Alabama, clearly seems to be the priority. I doubt he'll talk too much about it on the record but we know that Kentucky is sending him recruiting graphics, the follows are going both ways, and Stone Saunders is doing all he can to flip Rico. Stone tweeted out that Rico had texted him the graphic that Kentucky sent him, unprompted, and Stone has Rico saved in his phone with a picture of both of them in a Kentucky uniform. Of course, Saunders is in the '25 class and Scott is '24, but those two are very close and have a great rapport in HS so it's definitely interesting.

** Kentucky extended the offer to 6'3 ECU receiver commit Yannick Smith, who is planning on being in Lexington soon. Chris Collins is the coach who extended the offer but he said Kentucky likes him at receiver. That could be a situation where Kentucky wants to get him on campus and see how he looks, what his personality is like, how he gets along with everyone. Because at 6'3 he has the kind of size they're looking for. Keep in mind, while Kentucky is looking for size at receiver, Rico Scott is only 6'0 so while he's someone they would surely take at any point, he wouldn't necessarily make them bigger. So I do wonder if they might consider taking Scott and a taller target. Might not be a situation where it's just Scott and then nobody else. You could probably justify taking him and a bigger receiver but TBD.

** Dorian Williams from Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton decommitted from Vanderbilt. He is someone Kentucky had started to really warm to but have heard it's not decided if the Cats would pursue him. Like Smith, he would make Kentucky bigger at receiver, but no confirmation that Kentucky will go in as of yet.
 
