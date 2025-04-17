** We mentioned Hardley Gilmore as being of interest to Kentucky back on April 5 and heard it was moving in a good direction so that is not a surprise. I will tell you that there were mixed feelings on bringing him back. You're trying to fix the culture especially in that room, so how does bringing Gilmore back fit into that? You have to balance upgrading the room's talent with that, so the feeling has to be there is a better culture in the room now than a year ago so maybe it can absorb someone who has some maturation ahead. He's a very talented player who can have a good season but that'll definitely be discussed depending on how it works out for them.



** Fred Farrier would be someone I would watch in the spring portal wave. Not saying he is going in, but the return of Gilmore would probably most impact him in terms of consideration about this year. Farrier was one of their best receivers in the spring so they have to get beyond this gain a guy, lose a guy thing.



** Ja'Mori Maclin is going to see his production increase. The thing about him is he is a much better option receiving down the sideline and on the perimeter than over the middle.



** Zach Calzada has a cannon for an arm. May have the strongest arm in the SEC. Folks did not realize how big he was, how fast he is, and how strong his physical tools are. I'm not saying he's going to come out firing on all cylinders lighting opponents up, but there is some positive talk about his ability to stretch and elevate to make big plays happen. One person told me that Jeff Brohm was going to target Calzada as his next option if he didn't get Miller Moss, for what it's worth.



** Cutter Boley is still regarded as having some NFL attributes. If he is locked in he can still be a face of the program guy one day. As of right now, Calzada is in line to be the starter. Boley has put on close to 20 pounds though.



** Brennen Ward did some very positive things this spring. That is what I'm hearing and I think optimism on him is probably up from where it would have been before his arrival.



** I've dug around and believe that wide receiver is a slightly bigger need than running back right now but those two positions are still a question for me.



** The offensive line is probably the most improved unit on the team as you would expect given that investment. Unamba was on the wrong end of position battles. Wibberley still needs to add some physicality. Nave is someone they didn't want to lose, but he will be in demand. Jager Burton was one of the best linemen. The feeling is he should not have been playing guard. He should have been playing center all along. Had a couple of rough practices there early in his time at UK but the way he's playing now, folks believe this was the right spot for him.



** However, here is what I would say. It's not going to be good enough for the offensive line to be improved this year. It's going to have to be the strength of the offense and one of the strengths of the team. So while they took a step toward that in the spring, I would say they still have work to do to become the kind of unit it needs to be. They can get there. Continued strength work for a couple of guys will be important.



** Jalen Farmer had a breakout spring from what I'm hearing. Has a chance to be a really good player for them this year.



** The tight end room is solid. Not carrying as many numbers as they have in the past but the expectation is Willie Rodriguez will take a step forward. His forecast for increased playing time didn't make it easy to keep guys from going into the portal. Boyer and Kattus fill a nice niche based on the direction they want to go with the team.



** Cam Dooley is going to be a very good player, everyone is telling me. He's a legit 6'3. Martels Carter also had some nice moments in the spring. Between Lovett, Bryant, Carter, and Dooley, Kentucky is a legit four deep at the safety positions.



** There is some hope the front seven can be a pretty solid unit but they are still in focus. There are some questions about the linebacker play. I think they have options there but guys have to prove things. Rayner probably still needs to pack on some weight for the role he's going to have. Alex Afari apparently had a good spring.



** The defensive line and front seven had some moments in the spring but they're bringing in a lot of new guys so getting everyone on the same page was a big part of it. I will say that in general Kentucky was able to establish the run against its defense for a lot of spring practice. So make of that what you will.



** David Gusta from Wazzu does push the pocket nicely. Run defense will be a focus. Mi'Quise Grace coming in from South Dakota was explosive, good with his hands, and a really nice pass rusher.



** Kameron Olds from Kent State may have flashed some of the best pass rushing ability in the spring. I think he can be a really solid player for them.