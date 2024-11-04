Definitely seems to be some pretty widespread agreement that Kentucky needs to target more smaller school prospects because they are finding that so many guys going into the portal from bigger brands are leaving for a reason. That doesn't mean every transfer from those schools is implicated, certainly not. But in terms of what you expect to get, assuming a guy is going to be plug and play, etc., if he wasn't good enough to maintain his PT at his previous stop and you expect to compete with those schools then you have to consider yourself disadvantaged if that becomes your starter.



I would expect them to look for some help on the offensive line in the portal. They have to, certainly at tackle. There are a couple of guys who I have heard of as of being intriguing for a number of schools in Kentucky's position. I won't name them yet but they have size/length and are doing some really promising things at that level, one older than the other. Wouldn't be surprised if I'm eventually introducing those and others, just letting you know that you start paying attention early even if there won't be action until later. Those guys from the G5 level are worth looking into and talking about in advance because you can already project that so many of them are going into the portal.



I haven't heard a whole lot in terms of 2025 action lately. I know they really want to keep Ja'kayden Ferguson and LSU is pushing hard for him. That's a tough school to beat out for skill guys if they go all in and someone they want to keep for sure.



Chaz Coleman is still the guy they want to pair with Cedric Works but I don't know where he is leaning at the moment, just that they really like him.



When Dawayne Galloway decommitted from Purdue I said there would be some contact and interest but I never said I was projecting him to Kentucky, I didn't get the sense they were definitely going to push hard. I still have not heard about them putting the full court press on so take that for what it's worth.



I know there has been talk that Kentucky came out of Christian Ingram's visit very strong. The four-star defensive lineman is coveted and we said in advance that they probably needed to be in a very good spot after that visit with so much still to come. So no prediction for now but I do think UK has a legitimate shot and he likes the development of the defensive linemen in the program.



Have also heard that Dane Key might not only have NFL stock to think about this offseason, he would be a coveted player for other schools after some of the plays he's had this year during an otherwise forgettable season for the offense.