Wouldn't say it was the "most" talented camp event we have covered but it had more players than the big event(s) last year, if I recall correctly. Remember that in camp settings you are mostly looking for younger guys who are going to be prospects (watch for the offers that come from this).It started off with registration and testing, then moved to position drills. The running backs, linemen, and I believe the linebackers were out on the practice fields while the quarterbacks, receivers, and defensive backs worked out in the stadium. All of that is per usual.Vince Marrow thanked the campers for attending at the end and he introduced the coaches to everyone. The coaches said hello and announced their recruiting regions. Not a huge shock here, but some details for clarity:** Brad White said he recruits "everywhere". National recruiting. Just goes after the best players he can find, doesn't matter where they are. Didn't hear what Coen said but seems like that's pretty much the same for him, both quarterbacks and top offensive targets. Woodward is still recruiting Tennessee, no surprise there. Collins doing a lot of his work in central Florida and Georgia. Mike Stoops now recruiting South Florida, not the whole state which is too much for anybody in particular. You know that Yenser has been in Alabama quite a bit.** Devin Leary was out throwing balls to some of the receivers. He was just lofting some fades for some guys to run under or adjust to and Anthony Brown was helping him out. Dane Key was out there as well. Nasir Addison really looks like a big-time defensive back. Passes the look test. Grant Godfrey, frosh linebacker, also passes the look test. Same can be said of Shamar Porter. I said about last year's class that the WRs and LBs were my favorite parts of the class and after seeing several of those guys out there that was reinforced. Apparently some of those guys, Porter in particular, are really grinding early and wanting to soak things up like sponges.** Montavin Quisenberry, ATH from Boyle County, impressed some of the coaches with his ball skills at the camp. He also ran one of the better 40-yard dash times at the camp. UK, UofL, WVU, and VT have offered Quisenberry.** OL Carter Stallard from Christiansburg HS in Virginia was one of the top linemen. The 2025 prospect has really good size in the 6'7, 320 ballpark and wouldn't be surprised if Kentucky makes a move with him. Virginia Tech and WVU have offered Stallard to date.** Rocco Williams was one of a number of players associated with DJRS (a recruiting guy in Ohio) who came up for the camp. He threw one of the better balls of the quarterbacks in attendance.** Javon McClain is a corner from Hamilton in Ohio who isn't very big but he ran well in the 40. Not sure if he is tall enough though.** Walker Meredith is a 2024 RB from Central Hardin who ran well and looks to be one of the better athletes in the state. Also impressed by 2024 in-state RB Jutoriaus Starks from Mayfield. Both of those guys ran in the 4.5-4.6 range from what we gathered and that's a laser so it's a legit time.** Dunbar WR Noe Kayembe is built very similar to Meredith and they tested similarly as well from my view. He's a 2024 prospect. Whether these guys are late sleeper possibilities of PWO options time will tell. Dunbar RB Anthony Boykin was another interesting prospect (2025) at the event. He looked to be very small in stature but is a really nice athlete.** Indianapolis (Ind.) Luthern WR DeVaun Jones is small but is a leaper.** PRP has had some late risers recently and 2025 WR James Johnson from the school was also one of the better athletes at the camp. Keep an eye out for him down the road.** Kentucky recently offered Jo'Ziah Edmond from Indianapolis and the 2024 defensive back is one of the players to know coming out of this camp. He's about 6'0, 180, has OK speed, good length, and can jump. He also has Baylor, Iowa State, Ole Miss, Purdue, and Wisconsin.Will have a lot more including a lengthier list of players who attended and then follow-ups probably tomorrow with some of the top performers.