FB Recruiting Possible late '24 addition...

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
JUCO OT Anfernee Crease will be officially visiting Kentucky this weekend, CI can confirm.

My understanding is this is someone that OL coach Eric Wolford knew about. He is an athletic tackle prospect with three years of eligibility remaining.

Would be a possible late addition who would arrive this summer and count against this year's numbers. However, my understanding is the visit this weekend is going to determine how hard Kentucky is going to push for him. He has a lot of Group of Five offers but UK is his first Power Five offer so they will probably want to move quickly if they do decide they think he's someone who can be an SEC starting OT over the next couple of years at some point.

There's a sense that he's an athletic enough tackle prospect that could catch fire very late now that the signing periods have passed.

Believe there is a chance that one or two OL from UK could enter the portal in this second wave and as they evaluate Crease and others, that's something to bear in mind.
 
