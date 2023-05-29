Note on football/recruiting coverage...

This is one of the slowest times on the calendar for FB and recruiting stuff with spring practice in the rear view mirror and summer camps yet to heat up.But, camps and coverage will be here soon. Kentucky's football camps are the following days:June 4th - Sunday Showcase Camp: I'd imagine the biggest event they've got. Typically they have had a couple of big showcase Sunday camps, so with there being just one I'd imagine it will be big.June 6th, 8th, 12th, 13th, and 14th: One day camps. Typically will have a lot more local guys, some local teams, and individual recruits from various regions trickling in.June 11th: OL/DL Mega Camp (should have some targets) and the specialist camp.We will be covering at least five of those days worth of coverage, including both of the presumably big days.UK will have big official visit weekends June 2nd, 9th, and 16th, and we will be previewing all of those official visits and recapping them with interviews and insider notes after the fact. Just so you know what to expect.Hope you spend some time with family and friends on this Memorial Day as we honor those who have sacrificed everything for the country.