Hello HOB. It's UK's day to be among the featured teams on the podium at SEC Media Days in Dallas, and Mark Stoops will be addressing the main room at 3:25 ET. We'll be following along and sharing all the major talking points here in this thread. Stay tuned...



MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* SEC Commish Greg Sankey notes during his introduction of Stoops that he's the only HC that was there when he was hired and still active today. Stoops says he greatly appreciates Sankey's leadership in the SEC with the kind of instability going on in college sports. "He's a rock." Sankey gives him a plug for RD1 Spirits, Stoops' bourbon company. Stoops notes it's doing quite well down in Texas, so thanks the people down there for drinking it.



* Stoops welcomes Texas and Oklahoma into the league. Says he's got a lot of friendships and respect for guys working in those programs. Notes that the league only gets more difficult, "but we embrace that."



* Stoops jokes "It wouldn't be SEC Media Days if I didn't need to talk about a new offensive coordinator." At least he can smile and laugh about it. Excited about the addition of Bush Hamdan and his ability to keep continuity while bringing some needed elements to the offense. Thinks the extra time you get to spend with the players now in the off-season will help in this particular transition. Likes all the staff additions they have made.



* Stoops: We want more. Where we're at, the margin of error, we have to make the most of every opportunity. Notes that UK is one of only a handful of teams in the country to make eight straight bowl appearances. "That's not nothing," he noted, "but we're not interested in just existing. We want to find a way to improve." It's extremely challenging. It takes doing the little things every day to get where you want to be. We have to continue to push, but we have the pieces in place.



* A Georgia reporter asks what he has learned about Brock Vandagriff... Always liked what they saw of BVG's limited opps at Georgia, how he handled himself on the field, managed the offense. Felt very good about him being able to lead. Has the talent, just needs to get under center and get those reps.



* Asked about being the dean of SEC coaches... Feels fortunate and blessed. Some great moments. Notes there are only three other SEC teams since 2018 to win more games. Proud of the consistency, stability. But not satisfied. Notes the end of last season. Still bothers him that they let the potential W over Clemson slip away.



* Asked about the A&M job, Stoops says he was pursued "pretty aggressively" by the Aggies, but out of respect for everyone involved, won't go too deep into that.



* On Coach Shorts with the WRs and Barion Brown's development... Very impressed with Dakiel's work this spring and summer. He's done good work with Barion, an amazing talent with the ball in his hands. Notes Barion has worked hard to become a more complete player. He's always relied on his raw athletic ability, but now he knows he has to do more than that.



* Asked about the league being so offense-heavy influenced with the new head coaches... Offenses are getting so creative and the speed in which they are operating is a challenge. Has always prided himself on being a DB coach and DC at heart, so it's a challenge that he takes personally.



* Asked about he injury situation on the D-Line, Stoops says they feel good about where the depth is now compared to spring. Hayes and Gadson went down in spring. Their timetables are uncertain, but feel good with big Deone in the middle anchoring things and the progress of the guys around him.



* On the CB position across from Max Hairston... Waller has been impressive. Great length. Needed that size. JQ and Nasir have shown they may be ready to make a jump. Good things from Dunn at nickel, and he could help at corner as well. Feel like they have more depth than they had last year. "It jumped up and bit us a bit."



* Good, experienced group overall with some depth on defense, Stoops says. Pop Johnson an "impact" guy at linebacker.



* Asked about the schedule, particularly the early SEC matchups, Stoops says you better be conscientious about how you're handling camp and be ready to play some big games early on. Kinda likes the schedule being broken up this season. It was always a grind to play eight straight league games.



* Asked about John Calipari going to Arkansas (lol) Stoops... I wish the best for him. "We had a great relationship outside of one blip there." We're both big boys. Worked through it.



* Need JJ Weaver to be more consistent, bring edge pressure every week, along with Tyrese Fearbry. A lot expected of those two.