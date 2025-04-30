Highlights of what Pope said to Rothstein:



** You lose yourself in the grind every day but it hits you that you have the best job in college basketball.



** Pope said he had a good sense of what the job was when he got there. Greatest fan base, most demanding, most keyed in maybe in all of sports. BBN knows what Pope is doing before Pope knows what he's doing on a daily basis.



** This is the most dynamic period ever in the history of college basketball. In some ways the path forward gets murkier. So they're getting more bold.



** Pope loves being a head coach in this climate. It tests, challenges you in every way. Taking in data and you have to model so many different scenarios. They're waiting on the settlement, but you could see the trajectory of the sport moving a dozen ways. You have to model out all of them in ways that fit you.



** There are advantages to recruiting out of the portal. There are constraints but real advantages. You get to see players, all their data, film, experience, all of their media interactions, social interactions, etc., and you can evaluate them based on all of that. UK is very much pushing a pro style of play so these guys they want are a niche group. Pope points out UK was the first totally revamped team to do what they did, a lot of it was the people they coached. Pope said you'd be proud to call the guys on that team your son.



** Shooting is important in evaluation. Being a "decider" or making reads on the floor is big. Bigs who are elite level passers who allow them to invert the offense. Guys who can communicate with guys. Communication in real time the first time they mention it to them - these are factors they look for in every player.



** Coaching in the SEC this year was the best experience in his career by far. Being with BYU in their first season in the Big 12 was fun too. But Pope says CBB has never seen a league like the SEC. Seven teams in the Sweet 16? Pope used to brag about the '96 team, how the SEC had four SEC teams in the Sweet 16. They had almost double that this year. And they were beaten by another SEC team. "It's what you live for as a competitor".



** Pope said when you lose in the first weekend your NCAAT experience is so short. When you extend through the off days of a second week it builds momentum with the fan base. But a championship is the only outcome that's acceptable at Kentucky.



** Initial thoughts on '25-26: So excited. "Out of my mind excited about this group." First of all, the returning players. The thought of continuity on the practice floor in mid-June, guys who know their terminology, and then the influx of new guys. Had a bunch of guys on campus last weekend who are newcomers. To see them with those new guys, how they interact off the court, that's big. He left that weekend feeling more excited than ever before about getting the group together. Can be a special group.



** On who can make a leap, Pope says Brandon Garrison is hungry. Was McD's AA who had great first year at Ok State and took a "massive" leap at UK. He has a very precise agenda of things he's working on. He expects Collin Chandler to take a massive jump. Showed strides in last month of the season. Limitless capacity to be special. "Trent Noah is a baller. He's a big-time basketball player." He's going to bring some incredible physicality. Otega Oweh is going through the draft process but a lot of his heart is back at Kentucky. He would return as the presumptive SEC POY favorite.



** Was just with Quaintance yesterday. Mass of physicality and the greatest kid you'll meet in your life. He's saying he will crush Pope at chess. Think about a 16-year old who's a double double guy in the Big 12. Has been incredibly diligent about his rehab. Pope said they're going to rush him back to 100% complete health. Optimistic they'll have good results in the fall. In his physical appearance, Pope compares him to Dale Davis. Elite level shot blocker, incredible athlete, can run the floor, would punish you at the rim. Had an "intimidation" presence. Quaintance has a great motor, great timing, and skill putting it on the floor. "He's going to be a star", Pope said.



** Excited to get Jaland Lowe. Going to unleash him and push him to play with as much pace as he can. He's so athletic and has a herky-jerky nature to his game. He's an elite level tailback who can cut 270 degrees on a dime. Change of direction is elite. He did everything at Pitt. Elite scorer, got to the line, almost 6 APG, real presence on the ball, complete package. Has great leadership ability. With the new guys on campus, at dinner, he was leading a lot of the conversation. Will be an elite level leader, has a huge future in this game. Joins incredible legacy of point guards at UK.



** On Denzel Aberdeen, Pope said there was no evaluation. His evaluation came in the two weeks they were doing background prep for the game against Florida. Had some familiarity but as he dug into the film said this guy coming off the bench was terrifying to him. The fun part of the research was getting to know him as a person. He's got a great joy about him, a passion and commitment. He's determined to continue his journey to becoming a great player.



** So excited about Mo Dioubate. Has the most awesome family. Grew up in Queens with a big family. Has so much love for his family. Incredible to watch him take care of his dad while they were visiting. He fell in love with him more as they talked on the phone. He punished UK three straight games this season.