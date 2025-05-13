Hello HOB. We’ll be meeting with UK head coach Mark Pope today at Noon ET to put a wrap on this season, discuss his new roster, and all other topics involving the Wildcats as we head into summer. I’ll be sharing all the news and notes here. Stay tuned…







* Asked to describe this group of incoming players with three words, Pope says competitive, deep, skilled. Hungry guys. Guys with distinguishable skillsets that fit what we do. Thinks it’s a special group.



* Otega Oweh’s physicality will be the thing that NBA scouts really like. In those ways, he’s as good as anyone you will find. Grew a lot in his game last season, winning the point of attack on both ends. Still has a lot of room for growth. Can become an elite playmaker. Can get his shot off quicker. A big deal for him. He’s talking to him on a regular basis throughout the process.



* On Andrija Jelavic… From the first few minutes speaking to him, knew he was a special kid who loves basketball. Comes from a good organization that we know really well. Got emotional as we spoke more and more about the chance to play for Kentucky.



* Expects all the players to be a lot better this year, which says a lot because they were pretty good last year. Thinks Collin Chandler could be biggest guy in that regard.



* Pope says he was devastated when Travis Perry left. Thinks he’s a special person. Everything you want in a young man and a basketball player. Devastating to me because I enjoyed coaching him so much, and I think he was on his way to becoming a legend at Kentucky.



* On putting together a roster without knowing where the NCAA settlement is going… It’s kind of living in the chaos right now. It’s like war games for the staff.



* On the transfers from within the SEC… Excited about having some great players coming in from other great places. Veteran guys who have been through it. Guys who know the league. Venues and the way the game is played will be familiar to them. Can’t wait to coach Mo D. And Denzel Aberdeen is coming in here wearing a big, fat, giant ring.



* Brandon Garrison really needs to be a leader in Year 2. We saw that emerging with him late in the season, even on a veteran-laden team. He was great with the guys that they brought in on official visits. Having a chance to play with Amari Williams was a life-changing situation for him.



* On Jaland Lowe.. Love his play-making ability, clearly a guy who can score. He was in the 90th percentile of taking shots, but in the bottom 20 of taking quality shots. So much was on his shoulders there. He’s going to have a lot better looks next year with the guys he’ll be surrounded by. We look for his efficiency to go way up.



* On the Purdue exhibition… “What? Who scheduled that?” Pope says with a grin. Anytime you get a chance for a great team to come into Rupp, we’re going to take it, whether it’s an exhibition game or not. Excited for the fans. Working on another exhibition game now that I think is going to be terrrific. Playing great teams teaches you so much about yourself, and as an exhibition, it doesn’t come at a big cost to either team. Matt Painter is among the best coaches in college basketball. What he’s done at Purdue is incredible. So much respect for him. It’s going to be fun.



* On Quaintance being ready early in the season… We’ll see. We’re going to go as fast as we can with as much caution as we can. He’s working really hard. Great fit for our roster.



* On playing Louisville so early… Scheduling has been complicated. If people wanted it in December instead, blame Louisville, Pope says with a wink and a smile. Quickly notes he has all kinds of respect for Pat Kelsey.



* On if there could be roster additions… Could be a little movement, but likes where it is now. Kind of a wait and see deal. He seems to hold back from saying something else about a potential add.



* On expectations for Jasper Johnson and Malachi Moreno… Jasper is relentless, great skill set. Very few people who can go get a shot when you need it. That’s Jasper. Crafty, slippery nature when he gets downhill. Can take coaching and stay even-keeled. He wants to be great, and we expect him to come in and be great…. Every day, evaluators fall more and more in love with Malachi. Another great young person.



* On Trent Noah and his weight… Looking for that 18 pounds of muscle, but it’s going to be impossible for me to love him any more than I already do now. He’s made different. He’s a joy to coach. Coming back as a vet now. You can’t put a price on getting a guy to Year 2 like him.



* On St John’s game… Pope surprised that no one has asked about it yet. Says Rick Pitino better get his suit game ready. Challenge has been thrown down. But Mark says he won’t be wearing white. Ha.