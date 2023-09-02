Keep in mind it's Week 1 and those are rarely what you'd call pretty. It was surprising to see Devin Leary struggle with basic accuracy so much in the first half. He definitely cleaned it up and looked better after intermission. Unless he duplicates that showing next week I wouldn't worry for a second about it. The bigger issue is the injury to Kenneth Horsey. That could hurt a lot. There just isn't offensive line depth. They had a walk-on tackle from WVU sliding over to basically be a starting left guard with Horsey out. Not what the offensive line needed. Leary did flash some of what caused all the talk this offseason. Once, he stood tall in the pocket with a defender basically rolling on his feet, no panic, dumping it off to Ray Davis for a nice gain. On a touchdown throw to Key he got to his second or third read quickly and easily while rolling out.



The o-line had some positive moments. Marques Cox had a great block sealing the edge on a big run by Ray Davis. The sack and TFL totals were far better than early last season. There were some promising things. Some of the snaps could have been better and the interior of the line did not sustain much of a push in the game. Offensive line is still a question but it was better than it was last season.



You've got to feel great for Jalen Geiger in his first game back after an injury. Absolutely terrible officiating to blow the whistle and wipe out what should have been a second fumble return for a touchdown, by Jordan Lovett. I thought Alex Afari and Trevin Wallace balled out on that side of the ball.



Snap, hold, and Raynor looked good, blocking a field goal, and with Barion tacking on a KR touchdown the work Jay Boulware is doing with the special teams unit seems to have paid off already.



Overall the kind of result that shouldn't be surprising. The overall offensive numbers should be viewed in light of losing a couple of possessions (KR TD, FR TD) and the small number of plays they ran. The yards per play number was just fine. Would have liked to get more work, though. Keep in mind UK had 7 yards per play, which would have ranked 3rd in the country last year.