Figured it's a good time to try and shed some light on various happenings. It's crazy right now.



- Coaching Carousel

- Transfer Portal

- National Signing Day



And at Kentucky, it's all happening amidst intense negativity from a fan base that was disappointed by 2022, disillusioned by 2023, and flat-out angry after this year. There's nothing Stoops can say at this point that's going to win people back over. That's why I've been saying it's not about winning the press conference or even really public relations at this point. It's about winning. And winning isn't going to be easy.



PORTAL NEWS TO DATE



** UK obviously didn't want Dane Key to go into the portal. He emerged as their WR1 this year even if it might have been Barion Brown coming into the season. Key earned that designation. He's probably going to end up at a big brand school and it's not surprising he would. Some have mentioned to me that this always seemed to appeal to him on some level. But the case Kentucky would make to Key is that he's better off being the WR1 at Kentucky as part of even an average (or mediocre!) offense than going somewhere else and being a WR2 or WR3 and end up like Jeff Badet. Of course nobody knows if it will play out that way but that was their approach. I've heard Georgia mentioned as his girlfriend is supposedly there. Have heard LSU might have appeal, as well as others.



** Key going into the portal is a shot to the WR room's size. They don't have a lot of size at receiver. Think about the guys they lost over the past year or two to the portal. Then take Key out. It's a pretty small room and frankly the WR class they just signed is also pretty small. I've heard that Kentucky has a couple of receivers from the portal in mind they will probably be in good shape with and one is in the 6'4 to 6'5 range but there really is not a lot of size right now.



** Someone also mentioned to me that Tennessee is a school that could be very much in the running for Key.



** Have heard, haven't verified by have heard, that Key might not have been thrilled about UK bringing Ja'Mori Maclin in last year with both he and Barion Brown around. Of course the move makes sense to us as you don't rest on your laurels with two receivers, but that could be worth keeping in mind. I have not written Maclin off as someone who is definitely going into the portal. My view is he would have had a much better year if the overall operation was better. With Key gone, maybe that makes the situation more attractive.



** UK didn't want Keeshawn Silver to go into the portal but it seems to be one of those deals where he will probably get more money somewhere else. Similar to the Justin Rogers situation. He ended up at Auburn because he would make more there. UK didn't want him to leave but they also didn't think he was good enough to command what it would take to keep him. Same deal with Silver. They liked him but didn't love him, I guess you could say.



** What those two departures do is make it harder in the overall portal effort. Two starters are gone. Both would have started next year. Now you have to fill the spots everyone knew you did but you have to find an SEC NT and an SEC WR1. Can you? Who knows. Probably more important to get the SEC NT given UK's defense. My opinion is they should focus on developing Gilmore, Farrier, etc., because how many portal receivers have we talked about in recent years and what have those guys actually done?



** Khamari Anderson has talent but you wanted to see more physicality out of him. That was the big thing. He's good enough to play at UK or in a power conference and they didn't want to lose him but it's not something they're going to lose sleep over. Another factor is Willie Rodriguez is likely to play a lot more next year. Still, Anderson is someone that Kentucky probably would have been happy to keep around.



** Could Jordan Dingle hit the portal? I've heard different things about that, would not be surprised if he does.



** Believe Anthony Brown-Stephens is likely to hit the portal as well. He logged a decent number of snaps but didn't have the touches or opportunities he'd probably like to see.



** As for Jamarion Wilcox, I have heard some speculation that he could hit the portal and that there would be some demand but spoke with a couple of folks today who believe there's a good chance he returns.



** Other than ABS and maybe one or two others (TBD), I'm hearing the rest of the guys who go into the portal from this point forward are doing so "mutually" or that's to say guys that UK is okay with stepping away. Going to have some offensive linemen go, I would certainly imagine.



RECRUITING/SIGNING DAY



** Initially UK seemed to believe they were in good shape to keep Rivals250 WR DJ Miller. But with him not announcing today, I can tell you that folks are at the very least watching the situation closely and there is some concern. One person I spoke with now believes a flip is likely but I don't have a lot of detail here.



** UK was never worried about losing Martels Carter Jr, or at least I never heard concern expressed.



** The sense I've gotten from folks is that they believe the front seven talent on defense is the best part of the class and maybe by a good margin.



** Folks are surprised Marquise Davis flipped to Missouri considering they also brought in Brendon Haygood and UK didn't have a running back. It also seemed to be a great situation for a talented running back given the depth chart. That's probably concerning, as was the decommitment of Tucker Kattus. Frankly, UK wasn't really upset that Kattus flipped but it's a bad look with Josh and Justin on the team.



** Couple of folks I've spoken with believe that Jayden Clark may be the most underrated player in the class. They really like how he came back after that injury.



** UK needs a ton on the offensive line in the portal via recruiting. Not just guys, but starters. The Ivy League is one place they're going to need to look. Guys don't get five years at the Ivy League level so you have a lot of guys get that prestigious degree and then pick up the additional season if they redshirted before. Then they are still going to have to look hard at the Group of Five route because anybody with pedigree coming from a brand program is going to command a lot of NIL and will be looking at the biggest brands as well.



BIG PICTURE



** Stoops is projecting confidence but it's impossible to deny all the bad that's been swirling. Stoops was public about wanting two years from Daikiel Shorts but he didn't get it. The turnover in that room continues. Other assistants have to be looking at opportunities and wondering if they're going to be around for another year while they do the work of putting this roster together.



** Haven't heard what the plan is at quarterback. I'd guess they bring someone else in at least to compete and have heard of a possible name (no hints, still), but the lack of a decision on quarterback kind of speaks to the general uncertainty and makes you wonder about the big picture plan.