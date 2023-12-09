ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Impact Analysis: Cottrell to UK

Raymond Cottrell is a nice addition for the UK receiver room. He is a younger guy and sort of like Shamar Porter in his size/build and what he projects to be. You have to have/keep/develop those bigger young guys like that. Last year was one of exodus. Lot of guys like that going out of the program. On net, you want to see more of those guys staying in the program. I would not expect Cottrell to make a huge immediate impact because there is still some development there, but it's unquestionably a good thing for a couple of bigger, physical wide outs to be in the room for next year.

With Porter back and Cottrell on board I am hearing Kentucky is likely to take a couple more receivers.

Getting Ja'Mori Maclin on campus this weekend is really big. I think the three top guys on the wish list right now are probably Donaven McCulley (Indiana), Ja'Mori Maclin (North Texas), and Matt Golden (Houston). Each for their own reasons, but those are the three "difference-makers" that will really have an outsized impact on next year's team and what Kentucky is able to be offensively. Cottrell is more of the long-term development add, and a good one, and that trio is who I'm really focused on in terms of making the WR room in '24 a lot better.

Still hearing great things on the OSU running back, wouldn't be surprised if that is wrapped up soon, too.
 
