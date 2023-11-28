ADVERTISEMENT

Football How former Wildcats fared elsewhere in 2023

Bryce Oliver: Second team All-Conference with 61 catches, 940 yards, 8 TD at Youngstown State

Chris Lewis: 29 receptions for 637 yards and 9 TDs for Troy

Tomiwa Durojaiye: 200+ snaps played, 19 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks for West Virginia

Joel Williams: Played 79 snaps at SS/FS for Memphis, appearing in four games

David Wohlabaugh: Was slated to start for Syracuse but an injury forced him out of action

Deondre Buford: Played 728 snaps at RT, grading out at 50.3 for Cincinnati

Rickey Hyatt: 9 tackles in 10 games played for South Alabama

R.J. Adams: Did not see the field for Memphis this year.

KD McDaniel: Played 19 snaps in 3 games for UCF

Jared Casey: Played 106 snaps in 11 games for Indiana. He has entered the portal

Jordan Anthony: Played 20 snaps in 4 games at WR for Texas A&M

Kavosiey Smoke: Played in 10 games, had 2 carries for -2 yards for Colorado

Vito Tisdale: Played 6 snaps in 2 games for Colorado

Kobi Albert: Did not see action for Mississippi State

Justin Rogers: Played 366 snaps over all 12 games for Auburn. PFF gave a 65.7 score for the year. Had 16 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, and 8 hurries

Kiyaunta Goodwin: Sat out the 2023 season to be with his ailing mother

Adrian Huey: Did not see action for Tulsa

John Young: Played 553 snaps in all 12 games for Miami-OH, grading out at 57.3 (PFF). He played left guard for most of the year.

Keaton Upshaw: Played in 10 games, 16 catches for 173 yards and 2 TD. 256 snaps for Georgia Southern, graded at 59.0 (PFF)

Chauncey Magwood: Played in 4 games, had 4 catches for 40 yards for UCF

Nik Ognenovic: Played 6 snaps in 1 game for Akron

MJ Devonshire: Played in 12 games, had 32 tackles and 4 INT, one pick six, had 21 punt returns for 102 yards for Pitt
 
trevorwilliams, bclay4uk, SlykkteeHMail and 21 others
