Bryce Oliver: Second team All-Conference with 61 catches, 940 yards, 8 TD at Youngstown State



Chris Lewis: 29 receptions for 637 yards and 9 TDs for Troy



Tomiwa Durojaiye: 200+ snaps played, 19 tackles, 5 TFL, 3 sacks for West Virginia



Joel Williams: Played 79 snaps at SS/FS for Memphis, appearing in four games



David Wohlabaugh: Was slated to start for Syracuse but an injury forced him out of action



Deondre Buford: Played 728 snaps at RT, grading out at 50.3 for Cincinnati



Rickey Hyatt: 9 tackles in 10 games played for South Alabama



R.J. Adams: Did not see the field for Memphis this year.



KD McDaniel: Played 19 snaps in 3 games for UCF



Jared Casey: Played 106 snaps in 11 games for Indiana. He has entered the portal



Jordan Anthony: Played 20 snaps in 4 games at WR for Texas A&M



Kavosiey Smoke: Played in 10 games, had 2 carries for -2 yards for Colorado



Vito Tisdale: Played 6 snaps in 2 games for Colorado



Kobi Albert: Did not see action for Mississippi State



Justin Rogers: Played 366 snaps over all 12 games for Auburn. PFF gave a 65.7 score for the year. Had 16 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 sack, and 8 hurries



Kiyaunta Goodwin: Sat out the 2023 season to be with his ailing mother



Adrian Huey: Did not see action for Tulsa



John Young: Played 553 snaps in all 12 games for Miami-OH, grading out at 57.3 (PFF). He played left guard for most of the year.



Keaton Upshaw: Played in 10 games, 16 catches for 173 yards and 2 TD. 256 snaps for Georgia Southern, graded at 59.0 (PFF)



Chauncey Magwood: Played in 4 games, had 4 catches for 40 yards for UCF



Nik Ognenovic: Played 6 snaps in 1 game for Akron



MJ Devonshire: Played in 12 games, had 32 tackles and 4 INT, one pick six, had 21 punt returns for 102 yards for Pitt