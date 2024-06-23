ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Heater coming

My understanding is there are "4 or 5" guys who could announce over the next couple of days for Kentucky football.

Will have more as it comes in but that is the vibe.

I like where they stand on Works and Galloway for sure. Still feel very good about their standing with Javeon Campbell.

Have not heard any details on whether UK was able to pull ahead of Auburn with DT Kalen Edwards, who had previously been committed to AU and has been thinking about recommitting but was giving Kentucky a chance.

The big question is whether Kentucky can land one of those highly touted receivers to visit recently like Samari Reed or Dejerrian Miller. That I am not sure of.

However, it sounds like a lot of good news could be coming.
 
