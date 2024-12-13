** CI sources are indicating that it's likely that USC WR Kyran Hudson will take an official visit to Kentucky. He is someone we have heard about for a little while now so it seems like he could be a main target. Rivals ranks him a 4-star portal prospect and the No. 37 available portal player. He had 38 catches for 462 yards and 3 TD this year. Do not have a date for the visit yet but hearing this is definitely a situation to watch.



** Continue to feel great about Kentucky's chances with Arkansas OL transfer Joshua Braun.



** Awaiting word on how other official visits had gone. I know that of the guys visiting this week, DL Chris Murray from Sam Houston State, is someone they felt great about.



** Bowling Green 1st team All-MAC OT Alex Wollschlaeger takes his OV to Indiana today. The hope has to be that he doesn't move firmly in that direction because he's someone who would make the situation much better for Kentucky up front next season.







** This is a quarterback situation to watch. We have mentioned Kaiden Salter from Liberty (and thus WR CJ Daniels from LSU) as an option behind center and that has apparently remained a possibility. But WSU QB John Mateer is also one of several quarterbacks we have been watching ... and we're still watching that. If he goes in it would be interesting.