FB Recruiting Cam Dooley's official visit

Had a conversation but I didn't record it so I don't want to quote him. However, can tell you some things with confidence and without ambiguity.

His host for the weekend was Zion Childress and it sounds like Dooley really got along with the players well. They exchanged info and have stayed in touch apparently. He also connected with some of the other visiting recruits including the commitments briefly.

There were a ton of guys visiting but the coaches did a good job of spending plenty of time with the players. Buffano, Collins, White, Yenser, and pretty much all the coaches were around.

They explained his role in the defense as an athletic and long safety who can do a lot of things for them on the back end and it sounds like he appreciates the fit.

He will be officially visiting Vanderbilt this coming weekend and I'm not sure about Missouri beyond that but Kentucky set the bar high and I feel like they're in a really good position here.

Long, rangy athlete who is very competitive and thrives also as a basketball player.

 
