FB Recruiting Cam Dooley

Am told that he is not going to visit Georgia Tech next weekend and the Yellow Jackets are not going to be a landing spot.

Would seem to be good news for Kentucky but this next week is going to be insane so stay tuned.

Kentucky has invested a ton of time recruiting him. Really good size, athleticism in the secondary.

Arkansas, GT, UK, Maryland, Mizzou, Vandy, Wisconsin among Power Five offers.

 
  • Like
