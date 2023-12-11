JRowland
All-American
Staff
-
- May 29, 2001
-
- 63,418
-
- 229,246
-
- 113
-
- 39
Am told that he is not going to visit Georgia Tech next weekend and the Yellow Jackets are not going to be a landing spot.
Would seem to be good news for Kentucky but this next week is going to be insane so stay tuned.
Kentucky has invested a ton of time recruiting him. Really good size, athleticism in the secondary.
Arkansas, GT, UK, Maryland, Mizzou, Vandy, Wisconsin among Power Five offers.
Would seem to be good news for Kentucky but this next week is going to be insane so stay tuned.
Kentucky has invested a ton of time recruiting him. Really good size, athleticism in the secondary.
Arkansas, GT, UK, Maryland, Mizzou, Vandy, Wisconsin among Power Five offers.