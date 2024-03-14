ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Update on in-state DL/EDGE Javeon Campbell

Supposed to speak with Western Hills DL/EDGE Javeon Campbell sometime this week but can pass along that he is now expecting to visit Kentucky on April 4th.

Their biggest visit days as of right now are 3/23, 3/30, and the spring game, but it's not at all a surprise to see Campbell working in a trip on another date.

Campbell shared his visit plans with Tyler James of the ND Rivals site. They are:

March 16: Georgia
March 18: Michigan
April 4: Kentucky
April 5: Ohio State
April 13: Notre Dame

The ND trip seems noteworthy, like a tell, because he has already visited there and the return trip to South Bend is on the same day as UK's spring game.

From what I've heard, Campbell seems pretty open to Kentucky's pitch but it's definitely a situation where they are going to have to battle some big name programs.
 
