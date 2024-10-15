ADVERTISEMENT

Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 15 ******

Jeff Drummond

Jeff Drummond

Moderator
Moderator
Nov 25, 2002
83,262
110,654
113
53
LEXINGTON, KY
Hello HOB. Greetings from suddenly late-fall Lexington. We got to enjoy about two weeks of “good fall,” and it’s 53 degrees, windy, and raining here today. As a result, the Cats have moved into the fieldhouse for practice today as they prep for a matchup with Florida. It’s offense day, so we’ll have OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches and players speaking with us at approx 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…



BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:

* On digesting film from Saturday… Consistency is an issue. You’ve heard it over and over again, but it’s the issue. We’ve moved the ball, we just can’t finish drives, and we have to find out why.

* Teams are consistently playing the same defensive look against us, keeping everything in front of them. Have to find some explosives.

* On second to last drive… Got into tempo. Maybe saw some softer looks with Vandy being up two scores.

* On bringing in Gavin in middle of series vs. just handing it off to RBs, who have done well… Good question. Gavin has always been able to create big runs, want to keep that. Good player, we want to keep using him.

* On ever consider giving Gavin an entire series vs. coming in and out… Yes, but also have to think about BVG and keeping him in rhythm.

* On mood of players now… They understand the process and what a small margin between winning and losing is.

* On Maclin not being involved… It’s hard. He’s been as consistent as anyone we’ve had, but Barion is so explosive, you don’t want to get away from him, either.

* On the OL… Penalties are concerning. Physicalality in running the ball, improved in pass pro, but not enough. You should be seeing some more guys mix in this week: Ford, Wood, maybe some others.

******

DSK & ELI COX Q&A:

 
  • Like
  • Haha
  • Wow
Reactions: Chump Change X, K-Town Kat, JDHoss and 4 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jeff Drummond

Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 8 ******

Replies
3
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Bigbluecaleb
Bigbluecaleb
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 9 *****

Replies
20
Views
2K
The House of Blue
novalsi
novalsi
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 10 *****

Replies
19
Views
1K
The House of Blue
Chum83
C
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Practice Notebook - Oct. 2 *****

Replies
47
Views
3K
The House of Blue
jbhill02
jbhill02
Jeff Drummond

Football ****** UK Football Practice Notebook - Sept. 10 ******

Replies
32
Views
2K
The House of Blue
Daniel1962
D
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back