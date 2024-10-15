Hello HOB. Greetings from suddenly late-fall Lexington. We got to enjoy about two weeks of “good fall,” and it’s 53 degrees, windy, and raining here today. As a result, the Cats have moved into the fieldhouse for practice today as they prep for a matchup with Florida. It’s offense day, so we’ll have OC Bush Hamdan and select coaches and players speaking with us at approx 5:30 ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







BUSH HAMDAN Q&A:



* On digesting film from Saturday… Consistency is an issue. You’ve heard it over and over again, but it’s the issue. We’ve moved the ball, we just can’t finish drives, and we have to find out why.



* Teams are consistently playing the same defensive look against us, keeping everything in front of them. Have to find some explosives.



* On second to last drive… Got into tempo. Maybe saw some softer looks with Vandy being up two scores.



* On bringing in Gavin in middle of series vs. just handing it off to RBs, who have done well… Good question. Gavin has always been able to create big runs, want to keep that. Good player, we want to keep using him.



* On ever consider giving Gavin an entire series vs. coming in and out… Yes, but also have to think about BVG and keeping him in rhythm.



* On mood of players now… They understand the process and what a small margin between winning and losing is.



* On Maclin not being involved… It’s hard. He’s been as consistent as anyone we’ve had, but Barion is so explosive, you don’t want to get away from him, either.



* On the OL… Penalties are concerning. Physicalality in running the ball, improved in pass pro, but not enough. You should be seeing some more guys mix in this week: Ford, Wood, maybe some others.



DSK & ELI COX Q&A:



