UK Football Practice Notebook - Aug. 15 *****

Good morning, HOB. I’m on my way over to campus for today’s practice report. It’s defense day, as per usual on Thursdays, so we’ll be chatting with Brad White and select coaches and players from that side of the ball as we inch closer and closer to the season opener. Practice is slated to end around Noon ET. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…









BRAD WHITE Q&A:



* On Rayner’s progression… Body comp was big for him in offseason, adding muscle and weight to withstand rigors of SEC playing inside. Understanding of scheme is much better, auto-correcting himself a lot now. Good to see. Flying around, making plays. Feel goood about depth and experience in that room. Gonna lean on that.



* On where they are at this stage of camp… Glad that we have a couple of weeks left, but likes the energy and focus. We are right about where we should be right now.



* Veterans really helping accelerate things for young guys they’re gonna need.



* On Oxendine… You’ve seen the added weight and strength show up to function at a high level. You watch him do some things and say, “That’s the Ox we really need.”



* On improvement areas… 3rd down, obviously, needs a step forward. Being more consistent and level-headed, being able to attack the next series with swagger, even if you just gave something up.



* On Fearbry… Improving, carrying over good stuff from spring. Another guy who needs consistency and to realize every play doesn’t need to be a highlight reel play.



* On Waller… You feel his length out there, even if the positioning isn’t perfect. Broken record, but consistency is big for him.



* Excited about Nichols’ future at CB, but pumping the brakes a bit on getting too hyped about some of the comments from the offense.



*****



DL COACH ANWAR STEWART Q&A:







* On Kendrick Gilbert... Probably been the best surprise of the DL group. Really working hard. He had a lot of baby fat when he got here, trimmed down a bit, but then lost some more weight after surgery. They've been doing a great job getting good weight back on him. When you look at that body, he looks fantastic.



* DL looks at itself as the engine that makes everything go. Have to play violent. Great teams usually have that great D-Line play.



* DL has great camaraderie off the field. Kahlil Saunders likes to cook. They enjoy eating his meals.



* On keeping Deone Walker level-headed... You have to shut out the noise and stay focused on the work that is required to reach that level expected of him. You can't just read everything and believe it. They'll tear you down as soon as they build you up.



* On keys to Kendrick being productive playing inside despite losing weight... Quickness. And Coach White has a good plan for when to use him in situations where he can take advantage of it.



* Not a lot of people talking about Saunders, but he had a really nice scrimmage on Saturday. Thinks he could be big for them this season.



* Ox is looking like that physical, quick guy we saw a couple of years ago. He's finally back to a consistent weight and eating right. He's locked in and doing some really good things right now.



*****







DL OCTAVIOUS OXENDINE & KENDRICK GILBERT:



* Ox says he's feeling good about his weight going into this season. Feels like he has more confidence to play his best.



* Praises Farmer for his work on the OL. Also since Mincey has been a good pickup.



* On Kendrick Gilbert... Been showing some flashes of big-time ability. More than just flashes, consistently making plays. Feels like he's going to be a big part of this defense.



* On Saturday's scrimmage... OL is playing well, moving their feet. WRs doing a lot of good things with their routes. Offensive style seems really fun. The offense and defense is taking turns making plays, both looking for more consistency overall. That's the big key for both sides. Defense had a really good day today.



* Gilbert feels like he’s learned a lot from the older guys, following their lead, and is healthy and eager to show what he can do now. He really missed playing football.



* There's a big opportunity with Hayes and Gadsen being down. He's trying to move in there and fill their shoes. Adjusting to move inside despite losing about 20-30 pounds when he was out due to surgery. Back to 270, trying to get to 275. It’s coming back on. Looks amazing.



* Close bond in the D-Line room. Guys pushing each other. No selfishness in that room. Loves playing for Coach Stew.



* Eli Cox is a tough challenge, a big vet in the middle of the OL. Keenum has also been a good battle every day.