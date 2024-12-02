Kentucky is aiming to hit the ground running ASAP in the transfer portal but the No. 1 question facing the staff right now is quarterback.



Can confirm that right now internal deliberations are centering on what to do behind center going into next season.



Have heard that it is unlikely BVG would be around beyond this year. Wimsatt, I think you pretty much know who he is at this point, and so a lot would be riding on Boley's development this offseason.



My sense is no decision has been made. I could see Kentucky going and getting an obvious QB1 (would be a big investment) or bringing in another possible QB1 to compete for the job. But I don't think a decision has been made at this point.



Maybe other than how the offensive line plays out the decisions here will have the biggest impact on next year's team.