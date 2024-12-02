ADVERTISEMENT

Football The Conversation Right Now

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,950
237,029
113
39
www.rivals.com
Kentucky is aiming to hit the ground running ASAP in the transfer portal but the No. 1 question facing the staff right now is quarterback.

Can confirm that right now internal deliberations are centering on what to do behind center going into next season.

Have heard that it is unlikely BVG would be around beyond this year. Wimsatt, I think you pretty much know who he is at this point, and so a lot would be riding on Boley's development this offseason.

My sense is no decision has been made. I could see Kentucky going and getting an obvious QB1 (would be a big investment) or bringing in another possible QB1 to compete for the job. But I don't think a decision has been made at this point.

Maybe other than how the offensive line plays out the decisions here will have the biggest impact on next year's team.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mjdotson, brbates, jlett and 8 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T

Interesting factoid re transfer portal I saw last night

Replies
15
Views
1K
The House of Blue
*Bleedingblue*
*Bleedingblue*
rbs

Post-Game Commentary: Cats vs. Cards

Replies
4
Views
335
The House of Blue
irishcat1965
irishcat1965
JRowland

Football Looking ahead to the offseason

Replies
166
Views
6K
The House of Blue
PhDcat2018
P
T

The three things that have to get fixed for Kentucky to get back to 7-9 win seasons:

Replies
21
Views
579
The House of Blue
Ben101er
Ben101er
T

If not now, when?

Replies
2
Views
326
The House of Blue
Manhattan_Cat
Manhattan_Cat
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back