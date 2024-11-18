



MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Feels good to get back in the win column. Felt like the team is in a better place coming out of that open date, getting healthy, and picking up a W. Need to play our best football of the year these last two weeks.



* Big challenge going to Texas. Coach Sark has them playing at a very high level, has been building toward this for quite some time. They have coaching continuity on both sides of the ball, and it shows. Good football team from top to bottom.



* For us, our big challenge is consistency. That’s been the issue all year. But another big opportunity for us.



* On why the team has played better against these higher-ranked teams… Goes back to the consistency point. If you look across our league, there’s probably not one press conference where the coach isn’t talking about that at some point. It’s brutal to go through this every Saturday.



* On Arkansas playing Texas close, are there weaknesses to expose? … On the eye test, there are no weaknesses, Stoops says.



* Texas has best secondary in the country, bar none.



* Texas offense is creative. That’s probably the best word for it. Creative and dynamic. Great job of “marrying” the run and the pass. Fantastic job in the screen game on top of that. Ties it together as good as anybody.



* On D-Jack being out for the year and the guys who stepped in… Nice to see them get some reps. Good for them. I think we played about 34 guys on defense, which is probably more than we ever have.



* A lot to build on with what Cutter Boley did Saturday, but Brock Vandagriff will be under center when the game starts.



* On Cutter’s film… Nothing surprised me, but it was good to see it in live action. It’s hard to simulate a real live game situation in practice. We don’t do that at all, even in the spring game. It was nice to see him operate with poise.



* OT Gerald Mincey is out for an extended time with his injury.



* On the OL reserves from Saturday… Think we’ve got some good players in that group with some time and some reps. A couple of spots still struggling. We’ll address that.



* Gets excited about going to a place like Texas, and hopes his team does. Wants them to dial in on their preparation and go play well. “What an opportunity.”



* Being competitive hasn’t been our problem; being consistent is our problem. We have to be consistent to give ourselves a chance down there.



* D-Jack may have another year available, but that has never been in the plan, Stoops said. They’ll talk it over when the season’s over. Just wish the best for him in healing up from his surgery.



* On roster for next year, including your coaching staff… That really never ends in this era. It’s a constant deal. On the staff part, would love to keep the continuity they have now, especially on defense. Would like to have all of their QBs back with this continuity in place.



* Can you get back to building the O-Line the way they did earlier in his tenure… Says yes, but you have to be prepared to supplement with the portal. Points out that he thinks he read somewhere that the No. 1 team in the country has 14 portal starters.



* On Josaih Hayes returning… Real happy to see him out there. Have been trying to pat him on the back and keep him engaged all season in hopes of getting him back out there. Tough on that position with the push and the power you need.



* OL has been a tough challenge in the portal. Everybody’s looking for them. That’s really at every level of football. They talk to NFL scouts who come by campus, and all of them are looking for O-Linemen. There are so many dynamic defensive pass rushers and defenders in general in the SEC that it is just a premium position.



* On the sideline really exploding and celebrating when walk-on Schulz had the INT at the end of the game… Really good sign of where they are mentally as a team.



