Good morning, HOB. Hope your week is off to a good start. Mark Stoops will be speaking with us at Noon ET today to discuss the Wildcats’ latest developments during the second open date of the season and preparation for this week’s matchup with Murray State at Kroger Field. Stay tuned…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Open date was beneficial to the team, mentally and physically. Still have a quarter of the season left. It’s up to us how we finish. Still believes in the team.



* On BVG and Barion Brown’s status… Nothing right now. We’ll update you later in the week, try to be as forthcoming as we can. Still evaluating them and others.



* On CB Maxwell Hairston returning to action… It’s been awhile since we’ve had that CB group 100%. It will be nice to have them all out there. In his absence, guys like Nichols and Hardaway have stepped up and improved.



* On the bowl streak… You obviously want to keep that going, but 8 in a row is pretty hard. Just look around the conference. If it was easy, everyone would do it. Sometimes you have an off-year.



* Thinks opportunity is a big thing with guys in the portal, and they’ll have that to offer some guys in this cycle. I just have to go out and raise the money to make it happen.



* On the SEC scholarship limits staying put for now… We just work with whatever they tell us.



* Asked if it’s harder to raise the money with this type of season, Stoops says sometimes it works both ways. He’s seen the situation rally other programs to raise more money.



* Team knows what it’s capable of doing (winning at Ole Miss). Then you see Ole Miss beat Georgia handily in Oxford. Have to remind them what they’re capable of if they go out and play well.



* We’ve been relatively fortunate with the portal. You’re always on guard for that, trying to keep your talent, but we’ve been able to keep our Tier 1 guys for the most part, and hopefully we’ll continue to be able to do that.



* On the QB situation, Wimsatt and Boley… Comfortable with both of those guys. We’ll see as the week progresses.



* Asked about speculation that he’s going to step down at the end of the season and enjoy life…. Stoops says, flatly, “zero” chance of that happening.



* On Jordan Lovett… A good football player. Love his passion. He cares a great deal. Like anyone who plays the game, has highs and lows, but if he ever makes a mistake it really eats him up. He cares about his teammates.



* On Jamarion Wilcox… There’s been a lead-up to him getting more carries. Has that talent to make people miss and give us explosives. Still a lot of room for growth.



* On lack of RPOs but success when they run them… We have to get better At them. But I’m not sure your information is exactly like ours (suggesting those PFF and other analytic sites don’t always have the full info of what’s being run).



UK DEPTH CHART:



