Quick practice nuggets

Max Hairston apparently really looking good so far. Have heard that he looks excellent thus far. Has a dog mentality going into this season. Potential to be one of the top corners taken in this year's draft. We'll see how the season goes but apparently looking really strong.



Fred Farrier has apparently done pretty well early on too. These are snapshot judgements but apparently he could help them out.



Terhyon Nichols has been mentioned as have Deone Walker and DJ Waller on the defensive side.



Some nice things from Chip Trayanum and standout plays by Barion Brown and Ja'Mori Maclin apparently.