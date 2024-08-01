ADVERTISEMENT

Quick practice nuggets

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
63,590
232,839
113
39
www.rivals.com
Max Hairston apparently really looking good so far. Have heard that he looks excellent thus far. Has a dog mentality going into this season. Potential to be one of the top corners taken in this year's draft. We'll see how the season goes but apparently looking really strong.

Fred Farrier has apparently done pretty well early on too. These are snapshot judgements but apparently he could help them out.

Terhyon Nichols has been mentioned as have Deone Walker and DJ Waller on the defensive side.

Some nice things from Chip Trayanum and standout plays by Barion Brown and Ja'Mori Maclin apparently.
 
  • Like
  • Love
  • Haha
Reactions: Go_Blue2, jspencerd, trentrobinson9 and 59 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JRowland

FB Recruiting THE WAR ROOM!

Replies
45
Views
3K
The House of Blue
JDHoss
JDHoss
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** UK Football Kickoff Luncheon Notes *****

Replies
41
Views
2K
The House of Blue
PoppawCat
P
Jeff Drummond

Football ***** KENTUCKY HC MARK STOOPS - SEC MEDIA DAYS Q&A *****

Replies
62
Views
2K
The House of Blue
lz
lz
HoptownCat93

Kentucky Football: Returning Talent & Experience

Replies
45
Views
2K
The House of Blue
HoptownCat93
HoptownCat93
JRowland

Football INSIDER NOTES

Replies
32
Views
4K
The House of Blue
Chum83
C
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals.com to access this premium section.

  • Member-Only Message Boards
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Series
  • Exclusive Recruiting Interviews
  • Breaking Recruiting News
Log in or subscribe today Go Back