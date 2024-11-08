** Have heard from multiple sources the current plan is to now build around Vandagriff next season.



** UK is pushing hard for De'Jerrian Miller, 4 star WR out of St Louis, and the feeling is they have a real shot.



** Also pushing hard for Chaz Coleman but he is at Penn St this weekend.



** UK is checking in on Mikkel Skinner soon.



** UK is likely to take three OL from the portal this offseason, one center and two tackles, with one of the tackles HAVING to be plug and play.



