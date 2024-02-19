The offensive line situation is better than it was a year ago, but in spite of the unit taking a step forward this year, there's a lot of work left to do.



I'm still expecting Kentucky to take a hard look at portal guys after the spring and would not at all be surprised if they bring in either an OT or an OG.



What I'm hearing is that Kentucky is probably mostly going to prioritize that 5-6 hour radius in terms of OL recruiting. Noteworthy because on the one hand you have Vince Marrow doing a ton of work in Ohio and now you've got Eric Wolford in Tennessee and Michigan. Those states in addition to Kentucky are where I would imagine most of Kentucky's priority recruiting will be.



Seems like UK is going to recruit many of the linemen Wolford was recruiting at Bama. They made the top four for Mason Short, although he is probably UGA bound. The fact is in the portal era you HAVE to keep recruiting great players even if you really don't think you're going to get them. I don't think they are currently in a position to land any of those players from when he was targeting the very best of the best at Bama, but they ALL now become 1-2 years down the road possible portal targets.



It takes a specially driven recruiter/coach to do that but I believe it will happen. They will recruit both guys in the 5-6 hour radius but they are also going to keep strong relationships with those Rivals100, Rivals250 type players who may end up at UGA, Bama, etc., but you almost have to expect that half of those guys are going to end up in the portal anyways.



But big picture, the states to watch are KY (VM), OH (VM), MI (EW) and TN (EW). Wolford is accustomed to recruiting all the OL-men but we saw last time with Vince handling the Kiyaunta situation that they can tag team very well.