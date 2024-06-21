ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Notes on visitors this weekend

Will be posting more content on this today but a big official visit weekend begins today at Kentucky.

** Big Tennessee OL Jason Ekpuruoh (massive guy) told me this week his official visit is still on, believe he is supposed to arrive in Lexington tonight. Someone who has stayed under the radar and an X Factor in this class, in my opinion.

** LB Jaiden Braker is believed to be strong on South Carolina and UK is the last visit he has on tap for this summer. He told me this week that he has never been to Kentucky before so this trip probably needs to go very well for the Cats.

** Of course Georgia DL Nicholas Smith is someone who hasn't been shy about his interest in Kentucky going into the trip. I do feel strongly about their chances there. Seems like both he and the coaches agree that with his length he can be a strong scheme fit for Kentucky.

** Cedric Works comes in this weekend and the feeling is that it's still UK/Penn State but Florida impressed him as well.

** DT Kalen Edwards visits Kentucky this weekend and he has taken OVs to Louisville, Memphis, and Auburn before now. He decommitted from Auburn when the coach recruiting him left but the Tigers remain very strong and have stayed hot on him.

** OL Taren Hedrick was supposed to visit Kentucky this weekend but I haven't been able to confirm that trip is still happening after his commitment to Ole Miss.

** Jermiel Atkins is supposed to be here this weekend as well and the other OV he has taken was to Virginia Tech. Obviously he has been around UK this summer and worked out. What I've heard is a July decision is most likely and UK seems to be in good shape.
 
