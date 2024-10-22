ADVERTISEMENT

Apparently has said he is going to announce tonight, which is in line with the timetable I've been hearing about.



UK is my expected choice.

He is ranked lower on Rivals than elsewhere but there's a lot to like. He has really redefined his future with the weight gain and the path to being a hybrid/versatile usage guy as opposed to a bigger receiver. The key is still going to be finding his knack in the offense.

Skinner has excellent ball skills, fights through contact to make contested catches, can go up and high point. The kind of guy you can throw it up and tell to go get it, and he can. The key will be how well he blocks in the carved out role at UK and working on that release on the LOS. But looks like an obvious asset in the passing game.

And...you know we never wavered even when the noise was pointing elsewhere.
 
