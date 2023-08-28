Good morning, HOB. It’s officially football time in the Bluegrass! I’m over at Kroger Field for Mark Stoops’ first Monday press luncheon of the 2023 season. We’ll have a depth chart to discuss at approx 11:30 ET and Stoops will be joining us at Noon. Stay tuned for the latest news and notes…







MARK STOOPS Q&A:



* Very excited to get started. A lot of talking the last month, time to get playing. Excited to get in the normal routine of game-week preparation. Started working on Ball State last week. We know we’ll have to play our best. You here me often say “It’s about us.” Want to show that they’re improved from last year to this year, from spring to camp, from camp to now. “Any of these MAC schools can jump up and beat anyone at any time, and this is one of those teams.” Ball State shows a lot of different looks. It will be good for UK to see this kind of team.



* Likes the attitude and mentality this team has shown so far. Need that to continue.



* OL Ben Christman is out for the season, Stoops announces. Nik Hall also remains injured, but no further comment on his long-term status.



* OL Dylan Ray has been a good addition. Three years left. Nice length. Kinda thought he was a good long-term addition, but has shown some things that have maybe been a pleasant surprise. Long kid. Has a nasty streak.



* Raynor has been very good in the kicking game. Last time they tested him in a pressure situation, he was 9/10. “Let’s hope it stays that way.”



* They’re using two different kind of snappers leading up to the opener. They have a long-snapper and a short-snapper. “It’s been smooth, a smooth operation.



* Stoops impressed with Davis’ reliability at RB and DSK’s versatility. Two really good additions in the room.



* Game 1, you’re mainly looking to be clean, taking care of the football first and foremost. Looking for smooth operation, no pre-snap penalties. Want to get a rhythm and not take up the play clock every down.



* On ILB depth… A bit of a concern. A tough position. You’re gonna get beat up. D Jack and Trevin give them a really good starting point, but constantly working on depth behind them.



* Hopeful that tackling is solid for a first game. That’s always a concern for coaches. Having a lot of defensive guys back with experience should help. The big key is knowing where to be and running to the football. Good structure of the defense helps a lot on that.



* Last night was definitely a bit different, Stoops noted. This week is big every year. Had trouble sleeping last night. Could tell the body was getting ready to go.



* On backup QBs… Both doing some really good things.



* On Geiger at safety… A guy who can play either position comfortably. Feel good about him.



* On legalized sports gambling starting in KY… Always talk about it with kids, but even more nowadays where you have so much access to things with phones and apps. Kids may do something wrong “innocently” that gets them in trouble. Kids are so used to being able to do so many things with their phones. We have talked with them about it in-depth, about the consequences.



* On snaps… You never know how it’s going to go. They have worked on things to go a little faster. Not going to change who we are overnight, but need some improvement in those times where you need to pick up tempo.



* Didn’t notice a great difference in the Week 0 games with the new clock rules.



* Devin Leary has earned his trust from coaches and teammates with the way he’s carried himself, not his words. He’s demonstrated he’s ready for that leadership role.



* A lot of good, talented players in that TE group. Eager to use them in multiple ways, different looks. It’s a spot that’s good to have that kind of depth because they tend to take a physical toll over the course of the season.



* Still have to wait and see about freshmen playing. Thinks there will be a few.



* Will fans be able to see differences in the offense from the first time Liam Coen was here? Stoops thinks so. “We all chance and grow in this profession, weekly and yearly. “There will be some new things.”



* First impression of Marques Cox when he got here… Always impressed with him. Handles himself like a man. Very good presence about him, a confidence in getting the job done. Was impressed when they had to play against him at NIU.



* Brandon White has done a good job of pushing for time at WR. Could also see him at times on special teams. Has done some nice things in the slot along with Anthony Brown-Stephens. Guys who pick things up well, can be multiple in the offense. White will “wow” you a couple of times every practice.



* For a guy who was hired to coach OLBs and specialize in them, Brad White has an extremely good understanding of the back end of the defense as well, which has helped him become a high-level DC.



THAT’S A WRAP

UK DEPTH CHART:



