



MARK POPE Q&A:



* On not getting too high/too low in SEC play… We’re going to have all kinds of emotions thru this. It’s human nature. The trick is how fast can you get back to “constructive.” It will be the challenge for every team in the league this year. We’ve been talking about it since Day 1.



* Still learning about ourselves. The job is to win every game. That’s the No. 1 priority. But we want to be learning and getting better every game, win or lose. That is the DNA of a team with a chance to be great.



* On the SEC during his playing days… It was a great league, but not like it is today. But incredible venues, incredible fan bases. Super-salty. If you’re a young player, this is where you want to be. Feel sad for players who don’t want this.



* Florida is one of the top defensive teams and rebounding teams in the country. Relentless big guys. Some good guys who can score off the bench. It’s going to be a great test for us.



* On practicing at Rupp today… You can’t walk in this building and not feel something. Extraordinary play with the history and tradition. You can still feel it, even when it’s empty. Pretty cool.



* On Kerr Kriisa’s progress… In my mind, he’s a game time decision for Saturday, but sometimes I live in fantasy land. (Smiles) Not really sure when he’ll be able to be back. But he needs this. His life doesn’t feel right without being out there competing. He’s around good people to help him get back to that as soon as possible.



* As a group, the bench guys probably had one of their best games against Brown. TP looked really comfortable out there facing full-court pressure the whole time. Colin Chandler led them in downhill, two-feet drives. Noah is impervious to anything, Pope says with a smile. Came in and buried those two treys.



* Season is moving by fast. Consumed by getting better.



* Garrison keeps getting better. A 2:1 assist to turnover guy. Improving with his patience and his vision. Defensively, understanding the concepts better. Anticipating better as a “cover” guy. He’s got the DNA and makeup to be really good. Just a matter of time.



* On Perry again… Great strides everywhere. Growing into the college game, being more assignment-sound. A couple of the younger guys would come in and immediately get cooked defensively on an OB play. Just have to be more in tune with the “cadence of the game” at times.



* We throw the ball in the post for our guards to score. We’re not getting into the actions we want consistently enough with it. A lot for the big guy to read and react. Proud of how they’re improving. The guys on the perimeter have to get better and quicker with their cuts and actions.



* On what UK needs to do in order to get that fear factor back where other teams in the SEC don’t want to play you… Our growth in this style of play, if we execute it, should make us someone that people don’t want to play.



* Practiced early at Rupp today to get in a good early morning workout so that bodies should be ready for the odd 11 a.m. tipoff against Florida.