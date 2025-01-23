ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball ****** Mark Pope Press Conference Notes - Jan. 23 ******

LEXINGTON, KY


*****

* On the team's health... Better than it was a few days ago. Everyone in the league is dealing with this kind of stuff right now. Grateful for this week without a mid-week game.

* On foul issues... Staff has done a deep dive into what the numbers are telling them. FTs and 2PFG are both real problems for them right now, defensively. You can't just wave a magic wand and fix it, but there are specific places where they can improve. I think we'll get better.

* On Amari Williams... A difference-maker in so many ways. Gotten better and better on the glass. His defensive rebound rate has been phenomenal, and he's playing with good physicality.

* On ball-screen defense... Better than it was against Ohio State, so that's a positive, but still room to get better. We're wanting to force people into more mid-range shots. Major component of today's game, something that everyone is trying to get better at.

* On Vandy... Unbelievable job that staff has done of constructing a new team with pieces that fit. They play hard and they play with joy and moxie.

* On how much energy the staff spends in recruiting guys that want to come back for another year... Thinks continuity matters. Gives you a chance to push things a little farther down the road with how you want to play. I love coaching guys multiple years. Hopefully that's a natural consequence of running the program great.

* On Vandy's small look... That gives them great mobility and five guys who can really shoot it. Forces you to guard a lot of space. But one of the top rebounders in the league is their undersized center. He's got a real knack for it. Really talented.

* 21% of Vandy's possessions are in transition, Pope notes.

* Really impressed with Brandon Garrison's decision-making of late. His "turn-down" decision-making has been good. Some good opportunities moving forward for him on offense. Still has to get better defensively like the rest of us.

* Asked about "Memorial Magic," Pope says he's got great memories of playing there. Remembers a specific fast-break opp where he had a dunk and did a chest-bump with Pitino after it. LOL. "Not sure if he was too happy with that." Thinks it's better for coaches now that they can roam the sidelines a little bit.

* Our guys can't wait to get back on the road again and go play. This league and how fun it is, it's a gift.
 
