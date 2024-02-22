ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Kentucky FutureCast....

Logging a Futurecast for Kentucky to land 2025 3-star (5.7) New Jersey athlete Cam Miller.

He visited for junior day and is supposed to be visiting Kentucky once again on March 30 for an unofficial visit. Jersey kid comes down twice in three months on his own dime, gotta figure that's a very strong option for him. He has visited several schools a bunch of times but Kentucky has definitely been on the mind lately.

Have heard some optimism since the last visit so logging a pick right now.

According to Richard Schnyderite here on Rivals he's also supposed to be unofficially visiting Wisconsin on 3/22 about a week before he visits Kentucky again.

Rivals ranks Miller the No. 7 player in New Jersey and the No. 30 ATH in the class nationally. Has been to Rutgers pretty frequently and Schiano has really worked hard to make him a key part of their class locally.

He's been in good contact with Daikiel Shorts and they see him as a slot receiver.

 
