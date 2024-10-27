ADVERTISEMENT

Football INSTANT ANALYSIS: Cats hit rock bottom at home

JRowland

JRowland

May 29, 2001
This feels like rock bottom for the second half of the Mark Stoops era.

The offensive approach has been abysmal all season and tonight it was clear they just don't have any idea of how to make anything work. They're grasping in real time and even when things are promising at times the consistency is never there. No position group has been good enough.

Dane Key put together quite the impressive highlight reel and scouts are going to see it. Otherwise, once UK went up 10-0, the offense was nonexistent. I don't get the quarterback usage at all. There's just nothing they've been able to hang their hats on all season long.

Defensively, they have been their worst in two of the games they needed to control. Before the season optimism about UK's matchups with Florida and Auburn had to do with the expectation that UK's defense would be the best unit in those games. They were definitely not that in these last two weeks.

There just isn't much energy for the program right now. They're still getting good players in recruiting but they can't seem to fix the issues up front since there's been so much turnover in recent years and you can't easily find great players in the portal.

Stoops has to be thinking about the big picture right now, where the program is headed in this landscape, the overall trajectory and the challenges.
 
