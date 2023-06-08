** The team is just starting to do stuff together so it's not like they're seeing as much as they will when they're practicing in camp, but I had to throw this out there. The early returns on USC OT transferare very good. Now, we still have to see him put it together, but the way I've heard folks talk about him so far has been a bit of a game-changer for me in terms of how I think about the offensive line for next year. My assumption had been that Cox will be pretty good or good, a definite upgrade, and the shuffling of guys inside to better/more natural positions would produce some improvement, too. But I honestly have had no clue what to expect from Ford because of the last year with injury. But definitely hearing some chatter that this guy looks like he can be good. Even had one person suggest he may look like the best lineman in the room right now fwiw. Just one of five likely starters and they need depth to develop as well but this early optimism does change probably the ceiling for how I've been thinking about the unit.** Cincinnati corner Terhyon Nichols just wrapped up his official visit to Kentucky. Never thought a commitment before his other officials was really in the cards so the fact that he's going home without a decision or commitment tweet isn't a bad sign. In fact, heard someone today indicate their belief that Kentucky is "very strong" with Nichols coming out of the visit. But it's going to be a long wait with Pitt, Penn State, and Michigan still scheduled.** Have not heard anything regarding a timetable from RB Samuel Williams-Dixon but as I've said, that isn't a trip you expect him to make if he's not very open to the idea of a change. Kentucky has a number of really good running back options in the class. Whether they take one back or two backs probably depends on the kind of runner that they get. Can't just take a small guy. If they take a smaller/speed guy, they would probably take an inside the tackles runner later. If they take an all-around every down back then they might just take one. Williams-Dixon is a running back not an athlete but I'm not sure which category Kentucky would have him in; i.e. would he be the only back in the class or one of two. TBD but Cardenas and Mizell are coming this month too.** Shamar Rigby was rumored to be starting a midweek official visit and I did include him on those lists earlier this week but always mentioned he had not arrived yet. Turns out, he is just going to be visiting this weekend instead of midweek.** If you had any doubts about Kentucky's desire to upgrade the size in the receiver room I present the next pass-catcher that I'd expect the Wildcats to move on....Hearing that Kentucky may be prepared to mount a push to get in good position with Dorian Williams out of Cincinnati (OH) Princeton. The Cats had already offered and Williams also has offers from Michigan State, Pitt, Purdue, Vanderbilt, and others, but getting the sense that UK could become a lot more serious soon.He has official visits lined up for Colorado State and Vanderbilt over the next couple of weeks.** Have reached out to 4-star WR Brandon Rehmann and 4-star WR David Washington Jr from Philly and just starting that correspondence now. Wanted to post this before too late tonight so hope to have more soon but both players did confirm that they went through with the OVs we reported.** Watched the tape on Union EDGE Austin Alexander and I'm a big fan of that kid. You haven't seen many defensive prospects like that in Kentucky in recent years. Seems like most of the state's top players/prospects have been more so on offense. He looks like he can be a good player in the SEC.** Saw on social media that Barnhart and Calipari did make it to DC to talk about NIL. Stoops wasn't there like I expected him to be but Kentucky did have a contingent there. Obvious no-brainer for me that more regulation in this arena serves Kentucky well. Maybe the best case outcome for Kentucky would be a system where it could have some advantage over the less-well off P5 schools (NIL) but it's more level with the schools at the top of the SEC.