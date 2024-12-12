ADVERTISEMENT

FB Recruiting Illinois State defensive end Steven Curtis...

JRowland

JRowland

All-American
Staff
May 29, 2001
64,025
237,955
113
39
www.rivals.com
Tells Cats Illustrated that he will officially visit Kentucky from Dec. 18-19.

He announced an offer from Kentucky on social media today.

He has other visits scheduled to Cincinnati, Boston College, and Minnesota, so this is not like Kentucky is making some aggressive move to lock him down before the action starts. They will be battling those schools.

The 6'5, 255-pound defensive lineman was a sophomore this year. A native of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman, he played sparingly in 2023 but had 46 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 TFL, and two forced fumbles a year ago. Kentucky needs both starters and backups on the defensive line, though they do get a couple of guys back.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Chump Change X, SRB242, ChaiseyD and 1 other person
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Jeff Drummond

Football Postgame Notes: Kentucky 44, Ball State 14

Replies
0
Views
384
The House of Blue
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond

Football Cats get all phases involved in 44-14 win over Ball State

Replies
0
Views
429
The House of Blue
Jeff Drummond
Jeff Drummond
JRowland

FB Recruiting THE WAR ROOM! First wave of official visitors arrives next week

Replies
27
Views
3K
The House of Blue
mjdotson
mjdotson
JRowland

FB Recruiting INSIDER NOTES

Replies
113
Views
7K
The House of Blue
jauk11
J
R

At 2022 season's midpoint, selected issues to examine

Replies
52
Views
3K
Wildcat Lair - Football Forum
Rembrandt90
R
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back