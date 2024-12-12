Tells Cats Illustrated that he will officially visit Kentucky from Dec. 18-19.



He announced an offer from Kentucky on social media today.



He has other visits scheduled to Cincinnati, Boston College, and Minnesota, so this is not like Kentucky is making some aggressive move to lock him down before the action starts. They will be battling those schools.



The 6'5, 255-pound defensive lineman was a sophomore this year. A native of West Palm Beach (Fla.) Cardinal Newman, he played sparingly in 2023 but had 46 tackles, four sacks, 5.5 TFL, and two forced fumbles a year ago. Kentucky needs both starters and backups on the defensive line, though they do get a couple of guys back.